Mary Trump hails news of Donald’s indictment: “Finally some measure of justice”

Mary Trump, the outspoken niece of former President Donald Trump, exalted in the news that her relative has been criminally indicted.

“It’s official: Donald Trump is the: 1st man in the Oval Office to be impeached twice 1st man in the Oval Office to incite an insurrection 1st to lose the popular vote TWICE and now . . . the first to be INDICTED. But the media is missing the biggest reason this is so important: For the victims of Donald, this is finally some measure of justice,” Ms Trump tweeted.

The one-term president is reportedly facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud, sources told CNN.

Ms Trump, a psychologist who holds a master’s degree in English literature from Columbia University, emerged during Mr Trump’s presidency as perhaps his fiercest critic within his own family. In 2020, Ms Trump penned a book titled Too Much and Never Enough about the president and their family that sold more than a million copies.

Ms Trump has continued to appear as a guest on political shows and offer her opinions on Mr Trump as he makes his third run for the White House — a bid that will likely be impacted by his indictment. Mr Trump is currently leading in Republican primary polls.

Other figures with connections to the case like Mr Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen cautioned that news of Mr Trump’s indictment was not cause for celebration.

“It’s been a long time coming, but after everything Donald has put this country through, WE HAVE PREVAILED,” Ms Trump continued in her tweet.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star to whom Mr Trump allegedly authorised a hush money payment in 2016, also sounded a celebratory note in a tweet on Thursday evening.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and love!” Ms Daniels tweeted. “I have so many messages coming in that I can’t respond...also don’t want to spill my champagne #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment.”

Ms Trump, meanwhile, didn’t stop with her initial tweet.

“I think it’s time to say ‘Uncle,’” she wrote on Twitter late on Thursday night.