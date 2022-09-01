Trump-backed Doug Mastriano sues Jan 6 committee over deposition
Doug Mastriano, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, has sued the January 6 committee claiming it cannot compel witnesses to sit for depositions.
Mr Mastriano filed his lawsuit in federal court in Washington and named the committee, its members, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as defendants, according to Politico.
In court papers, the state senator asked a judge to declare that the committee cannot order him to sit for the deposition and asks for it to pay his legal fees.
Mr Mastriano was subpoenaed by the committee for documents and testimony in February and produced evidence in May. He also told the committee that he would voluntarily sit for the interview.
But when the committee insisted that the deposition be videotaped, Mr Mastriano asked that he be allowed to make his own recording of it, which court papers say was rejected.
The committee has used a string of clips from the depositions during their live televised hearings.
Mr Mastriano appeared on a video conference call with the committee earlier this month but left before answering any questions, according to the lawsuit.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies