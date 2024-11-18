Even Matt Gaetz’s dad was surprised Trump picked him for attorney general

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A number of President-Elect Donald Trump’s nominations to his new cabinet have raised eyebrows among political observers, but none more so than Matt Gaetz, who has been tapped to become America’s next attorney general.

Gaetz, 42, is known as a MAGA firebrand on Capitol Hill who was instrumental in the ousting of previous House speaker Kevin McCarthy.

He is also known for being the subject of a Department of Justice sex trafficking investigation and House Ethics Committee probe. He has never been criminally charged and denies the allegations.

Few, it seems, saw him as a likely head of the DOJ – and, it turns out, that includes Gaetz’s his own father.

Don Gaetz, 76, a veteran Florida political operator who returned to the state Senate on Election Day after an eight-year absence, told Politico that he was as surprised as anyone by the honor bestowed on his son by Trump.

Don Gaetz said he and his wife Vicky “really had no prior warning until Matt called us and said that the president just offered me the attorney generalship.”

He added: “I think it’s fair to say Matt was not seeking the job.”

Asked about his son being investigated over allegations that he paid an underage girl for sex, Don Gaetz responded: “Matt has been investigated by the House Ethics Committee, the Department of Justice, the Federal Election Commission and probably the Rotary Club.

Matt Gaetz addresses the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17 2024. Gaetz has been nominated by Donald Trump to become the next attorney general ( AFP/Getty )

“He’s been investigated by everyone for more than two years and there’s never been any reason to be charged with anything and he’s denied all these fraudulent politically-motivated allegations.”

The timing of Gaetz’s appointment has raised questions as it has since emerged that the House Ethics Committee was set to publish its report on Friday. This was then thwarted when Gaetz resigned from the House of Representatives on Wednesday – as soon as his nomination was announced – a move that ended the panel’s jurisdiction over him.

Many lawmakers – both Democrats and Republicans – are calling for the report to be made public anyway while House Speaker Mike Johnson has made it clear he does not support its releas. On Sunday, the speaker denied having spoken to Trump about the matter.

On whether his son will be confirmed by a majority in the Senate, Don Gaetz said: “Confirmation is always a dice roll.

“Some people are more natural at confirmation. Typically a sitting senator finds it easier to be confirmed. Someone who is way outside may find it harder.”

He continued: “Matt is a guy who has always looked for an opportunity to be an advocate for the issues he cares about.

“He’s been a strong supporter of the president... and a harsh critic of the Biden-Harris administration.”

On his own return to the Florida Senate he once led, Gaetz Sr said: “I will play where the coaches put me. With Matt, at least I have someone in Washington on speed dial.”