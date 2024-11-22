Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Now that Matt Gaetz is no longer a congressman and will not be the next attorney general of the United States, what does the future hold for the MAGA firebrand?

Well, in the grand tradition of other famed Republicans who have fallen from grace, such as convicted felon George Santos or one-time America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani , the former Florida congressman has joined Cameo.

When reached for comment, Gaetz confirmed that he had indeed created a profile on the site. “I have joined cameo. I hope to bring people joy,” he said in a text to The Independent.

Cameo is a website that allows fans to request personalized short videos from celebrities for a fee. Typically, a fan will send some basic information about a loved one or friend to a celebrity on the platform, and that celebrity will then use those details to craft a personal clip for the recipient. The service peaked during the Covid-19 pandemic due to lockdowns and social distancing requirements, prompting tens of thousands of famous (and semi-famous) people to join the site.

Matt Gaetz has created a profile on Cameo, offering video messages for $500 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

According to Gaetz’s Cameo profile, which first went online Friday, the price for the former congressman’s videos starts at $500. One can also send a message to Gaetz for $2.99.

“Whether it’s a milestone birthday, an anniversary, or a long-awaited reunion, make it unforgettable with a one-of-a-kind Cameo video from Matt Gaetz. You’ll have the chance to customize your request for Matt Gaetz, like asking them to mention inside jokes, share words of wisdom, or work in their signature catchphrases,” the profile states. “Don’t be afraid to get creative with your request, especially for celebrations like weddings, retirements, or bachelor and bachelorette parties that call for a good laugh. No matter the occasion, the video will be yours to keep - share the fun and relive the moment for years to come.”

Gaetz describes himself as having “served in Congress” and having once been nominated “to be US Attorney General (that didn’t work out).” He also adds that he once “fired the House Speaker,” referencing his successful effort to drive Kevin McCarthy out of the speakership.

It is still unclear what Gaetz plans to do in the immediate future. He did say on Friday that he will not return to the House, which he resigned from last week after he was first nominated for attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump. That resignation also came just two days before the House Ethics was scheduled to release a “damaging” report on Gaetz’s sexual misconduct allegations. Gaetz has maintained his innocence.

Speculation has run rampant that Gaetz could be named as a replacement to serve in Marco Rubio’s Senate seat since Rubio is likely headed to serve as Trump’s secretary of state. He also could hold a position in Trump’s administration that is not subject to Senate confirmation, which ultimately kneecapped his attorney general bid.

Another possibility is that he could just become a full-time right-wing media personality. On Thursday night, Newsmax host Greg Kelly went so far as to offer Gaetz a position at the network, noting that the former congressman has served as a guest host several times on the network’s airwaves.