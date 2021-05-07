‘I’m a marked man in Congress’: Matt Gaetz boasts about scandal as he kicks off pro-Trump tour
‘I’m a marked man in Congress. I’m a cancelled man in some corners of the internet,’ Mr Gaetz boasted at a Florida retirement community for the first stop of his America First speaking tour
Disgraced congressman Matt Gaetz kicked off his America First speaking tour with Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene by calling himself a “marked man” on Friday.
“I’m a marked man in Congress,” Mr Gaetz said at The Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages, a large retirement community in Florida. “I’m a cancelled man in some corners of the internet. I may be a wanted man by the deep state, but I’m a Florida man and it’s good to be home!”
Mr Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally, is currently facing a Justice Department investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. The probe is also looking into whether he paid for her to travel with him, which, if true, could potentially have violated sex trafficking laws.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
