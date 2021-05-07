‘I’m a marked man in Congress’: Matt Gaetz boasts about scandal as he kicks off pro-Trump tour

Disgraced congressman Matt Gaetz kicked off his America First speaking tour with Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene by calling himself a “marked man” on Friday.

“I’m a marked man in Congress,” Mr Gaetz said at The Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages, a large retirement community in Florida. “I’m a cancelled man in some corners of the internet. I may be a wanted man by the deep state, but I’m a Florida man and it’s good to be home!”

Mr Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally, is currently facing a Justice Department investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. The probe is also looking into whether he paid for her to travel with him, which, if true, could potentially have violated sex trafficking laws.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow