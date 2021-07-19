US Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared less than thrilled to be recorded getting pranked by comedian Walter Masterson, in a video clip that’s been shared widely on Twitter.

The comedian accosted the two Republican representatives while wearing a get-up that included an American flag-patterned shirt, shorts, shoes, and bucket hat, reports Mediaite.

Posing as a fervent supporter of the pair, Mr Masterson shouted: “Im so excited!” as the politicians wore broad grins and held their thumbs up.

Mr Masterson then told the still-smiling Rep Taylor Greene: “Everyone thinks you’re crazy, I don’t think you’re crazy”, before turning to Rep Gaetz and slinging an arm around his shoulders.

“People think you’re a paedophile, I don’t think you’re a paedophile,” he shouted at him.

Smiles and thumbs were swiftly dropped as Mr Masterson was led away by security.

Mr Gaetz is currently under investigation by the Justice Department over accusations that he took part in a sex trafficking scheme that involved a 17-year-old girl.

The Florida congressman is facing additional inquiries over whether he also took steps to obstruct the federal investigation. He has denied all accusations and wrongdoing, and has not been accused of a crime.

Many on social media were highly amused at Mr Masterson’s stunt. Twitter user This is Nate said:

That awkward moment before his thumbs go down!!! Hahaha. And the ‘crazy one’ standing there holding her thumbs up oblivious AF of the prank!!! PURE GOLD!!!

Another Twitter user KZ agreed, saying: “Yes! It’s the stupid thumbs up pose that makes this video perfection.”