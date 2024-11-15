Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The nomination of former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to serve as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general is facing an “uphill climb,” according to GOP senators.

This is despite the fact that Republicans will hold the majority in the upper chamber with 53 seats come January. While Gaetz will get an opportunity to make his argument for why he should lead the Department of Justice, his confirmation hearings may pose a serious challenge for the Trump ally.

Republican senators are backing the effort by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, who has called on the House Ethics Committee to release its report of its investigation into Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct and drug use.

Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have expressed deep concerns about Gaetz’s nomination.

“I don’t think it is a serious nomination for the attorney general,” Murkowski told the press on Wednesday. “We need to have a serious attorney general, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to consider somebody that is serious. This one was not on my bingo card.”

Collins, who said she wouldn’t back Trump in the election, said: “I was shocked that he has been nominated.”

“If the nomination proceeds, I’m sure there will be an extensive background check by the FBI, and public hearings, and a lot of questions asked,” she added.

Only four Republican senators would have to vote against Gaetz to tank his nomination and some in the GOP have indicated that he may struggle to get the votes he needs.

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernset said, “He’s got an uphill climb,” according to The Hill.

Matt Gaetz and Robert F Kennedy Jr attend the America First Policy Institute gala. Republicans are expressing skepticism about getting Gaetz’s nomination confirmed ( AP )

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who Gaetz was instrumental in ousting from the post, told Bloomberg that “Gaetz won’t get confirmed.”

“Everybody knows that,” he added.

“I think he’s pretty right, actually,” North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer told The Hill about McCarthy’s comments.

He added that Gaetz “just doesn’t have the moral authority” to lead the department after being caught up in a federal sex trafficking probe.

“I’m glad I’m not on Judiciary, put it that way,” Cramer said of the incoming confirmation hearings on the committee.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, a member of the Judiciary Committee, told the press on Thursday that the committee should be able to view the House Ethics Committee’s report.

“It would certainly be relevant,” if the House Committee found evidence linking Gaetz to criminal activity, Cornyn said.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota told reporters on Wednesday that he won’t know if Gaetz will have the votes needed until the formal review process begins.

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said that the Floridian has “got some work cut out for him” to get over the threshold for confirmation.

Meanwhile, Alabama Republican Senator and staunch Trump ally Tommy Tuberville suggested that Republicans who don’t support Trump’s nominees will face primary challenges.

“Republicans if you’re not on the team, get out of the way,” he said on Fox Business. “If you want to get in the way, fine. But we’re gonna try to get you out of the Senate too if you try to do that.”