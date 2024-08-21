Support truly

Matt Gaetz has secured his position in Florida’s 1st Congressional District by winning the Republican primary, defeating challenger Aaron Dimmock.

Mr Dimmock, a retired navy officer, was supported by super political action committees (PACs) connected to former House speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Mr Gaetz, along with seven other House Republicans, led the successful campaign to remove Mr McCarthy as speaker last year.

All eight of them have faced heavily funded primary challenges, which observers have labelled the “McCarthy revenge tour”. So far, however, only Bob Good of Virginia has lost.

Mr Gaetz, a Donald Trump supporter who has been Congressman since 2017, had a substantial lead over his challenger.

Mr Dimmock told The Hill before the primary he had never spoken with Mr McCarthy, yet he received his endorsement and saw his campaign bolstered by over $3m from a PAC associated with the former speaker.

The Florida Patriots PAC ran aggressive ads attacking Mr Gaetz over allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

“Your daughters are never safe with the real Matt Gaetz,” said one spot from the anti-Gaetz super PAC.

Although the House Ethics Committee is still investigating Mr Gaetz, the Justice Department decided not to press charges against him following a sex-trafficking investigation last year.

Mr Gaetz has dismissed the investigations as “frivolous”.

Mr Gaetz had criticised his opponent for his background in diversity training. He ran ads highlighting his strong ties with Trump, who endorsed him.

“This is Donald Trump’s party, and I’m a Donald Trump Republican,” one ad showed Gaetz proclaiming at a rally.

He will now contest against Democratic candidate Gay Valimont in the November election.

Ms Valimont is a former Florida leader for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Meanwhile, on the primary day, the Gaetz campaign sent out a fundraising email that read: “I want to make a STATEMENT. I want to win in a LANDSLIDE VICTORY to prove to Kevin McCarthy that no matter how much money he sinks into defeating me, it will NEVER be worth it.”