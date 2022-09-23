Matt Gaetz unlikely to be charged in sex trafficking probe, report says
Matt Gaetz, the Florida congressman who has been under investigation for sex trafficking as part of a long-running Department of Justice probe, is reportedly unlikely to face charges because career prosecutors believe they will be unlikely to obtain a conviction.
According to The Washington Post, senior officials have not yet decided whether to seek an indictment of the GOP representative, but prosecutors are recommending that they not do so because of “of credibility questions with the two central witnesses”.
The Post reported that “people familiar with the matter” say it is possible that “additional evidence” could change prosecutors’ “understanding of the case” but as of now it is unlikely that Mr Gaetz will ever face an indictment.
The two-year investigation stems from allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. The 40-year-old Republican has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies