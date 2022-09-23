Jump to content

Matt Gaetz unlikely to be charged in sex trafficking probe, report says

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Friday 23 September 2022 16:21
<p>Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida</p>

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida

(Getty Images)

Matt Gaetz, the Florida congressman who has been under investigation for sex trafficking as part of a long-running Department of Justice probe, is reportedly unlikely to face charges because career prosecutors believe they will be unlikely to obtain a conviction.

According to The Washington Post, senior officials have not yet decided whether to seek an indictment of the GOP representative, but prosecutors are recommending that they not do so because of “of credibility questions with the two central witnesses”.

The Post reported that “people familiar with the matter” say it is possible that “additional evidence” could change prosecutors’ “understanding of the case” but as of now it is unlikely that Mr Gaetz will ever face an indictment.

The two-year investigation stems from allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. The 40-year-old Republican has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

More follows...

