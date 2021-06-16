Former staffers for Matt Gaetz are removing all mention of the GOP congressman from their resumes amid two ongoing investigations into his conduct, according to a report.

Mr Gaetz, of Florida, is currently the focus of a federal investigation into allegations of sexual trafficking and an ethics committee investigation for alleged sexual misconduct in Congress.

Despite Mr Gaetz issuing a denial of the allegations, at least 25 former staffers fail to name the GOP figure on their resumes on LinkedIn, Insider found.

It includes his former chief of staff Dan McFaul, who says he was working for an unidentified “congressman” during the two-month stint.

It is alleged that another former chief of staff for Mr Gaetz, as well as two former legislative directors, also do not name the GOP figure on LinkedIn.

Others also failed to name him in their social media bios.

A former staffer told Insider they "never referred to him directly" in job interviews without being asked for specifics. "I knew how controversial he could be," the individual added.

"There is literally no upside to putting Gaetz on your resume," another former staffer said of their work for the GOP lawmaker.

Insider was reportedly referred to a public-relations firm acting on behalf of Mr Gaetz when it reached out to congressman’s office for comment on its findings.

Harlan Hill, the president of the Logan Circle Group, said the references to Mr Gaetz were missing because of “the stalkers in the corporate media keep harassing them in a continued, partisan effort to undermine Rep Gaetz”.

It was revealed last week that federal prosecutors were questioning whether or not Mr Gaetz tried to obstruct justice by talking to a witness in the sexual trafficking investigation, as Politico reported.

Joel Greenberg, a fried of Mr Gaetz, pleaded guilty last month to sex trafficking a 17-year-old at the centre of the investigation.