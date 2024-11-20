Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Matt Gaetz allegedly paid more than $10,000 to women who later became witnesses in sexual misconduct investigations by members of Congress and the Department of Justice, a report claims.

The now-former Republican congressman made 27 Venmo and PayPal payments with descriptive memos like “being awesome” and “being my friend”, some of which were allegedly used in transactions for sex, according to records obtained by ABC News.

The receipts, which were said to have been displayed during closed-door testimony in a House Ethics Committee probe, reflect transitions between July 2017 and January 2019, when Gaetz was a newly elected representative.

open image in gallery House Ethics Committee records appear to show Venmo transactions from Matt Gaetz to two women he is accused of paying for sex ( House Ethics Committee via ABC News )

Gaetz abruptly resigned from the House last week after president-elect Donald Trump nominated the far-right firebrand for the next attorney general.

The payments — which total $10,224.02 — range from $100 to more than $700 each, according to ABC News.

Descriptions in the “notes” sections of the Venmo payments say they are for a “car deductible,” a “gift,” “refreshments,” or “travel” — including “travel + xtra 4 u.” Others include “love you” or emoji for a ticket, a hug, and a wrapped gift.

A payment for “being awesome” totalled $400. Another for “being my friend” totalled “$250, according to records obtained by ABC.

Payments for travel appear to align with a September 2018 trip to the Bahamas, which was reportedly part of the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.

open image in gallery The records included notes and emojis alongside the cash sums ( House Ethics Committee via ABC News )

Another “travel” transaction in early January 2019 appears to sync with Gaetz’s alleged arrangements for both women to fly to New York for sex and to accompany him to an appearance on Fox News, according to the women’s attorney Joel Leppard.

The House Ethics Committee also obtained a signed check made out to cash and dated October 2018 and memo stating the $750 payment was more “tuition reimbursement. Gaetz’s name and information is printed on the check.

Committee members met to discuss the report on Wednesday but failed to reach an agreement to make it public. The investigation effectively ended when Gaetz left his House seat.

Gaetz has vehemently denied all accusations, and the Justice Department ultimately never charged him with a crime or alleged any wrongdoing. In 2021, Gaetz said during an interview that he believes “someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

“The Justice Department received access to roughly every financial transaction Matt Gaetz ever undertook and came to the conclusion that he committed no crime,” Trump transition spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer told ABC News. “These leaks are meant to undermine the mandate from the people to reform the Justice Department.”

open image in gallery Gaetz has denied the allegations against him ( AP )

According to a lawyer representing the women, one of his clients testified that she witnessed Gaetz having sex with a girl when she was 17 years old. The attorney representing that woman, who is now in her 20s, has also said that she was a high school student at the time “and there were witnesses.”

The women told investigators that they attended parties where Gaetz was present and that they witnessed drug use and sex acts, according to their attorney.

Gaetz’s former ally Joel Greenberg reached a deal with prosecutors in May 2021 to plead guilty to six federal crimes, including underage sex trafficking, after he was initially charged with 33 counts. He is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence.

Greenberg also admitted introducing a minor to “other adult men” who “engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to court documents.