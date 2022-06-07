Fox News host attacks Matthew McConaughey over emotional gun control plea

A Fox News host wasted no time in attacking Matthew McConaughey over the emotional White House gun control plea that saw him beg for change.

The Oscar-winning actor choked up and pounded a lectern in the White House briefing room as he showed off artwork by some of the victims of the Uvalde massacre.

But on the right-wing news network, host Sandra Smith mocked the actor’s passionate appeal as “somebody from Hollywood calling to restore our family values in the wake of that mass shooting at the elementary school in Texas.”

Mr McConaughey grew up in Uvalde, where a teenage gunman entered Robb Elementary School armed with an AR-15 rifle and murdered 19 students and two teachers.

During his appearance at the White House, Mr McConaughey described how victim Maite Yuleana Rodriguez could only be identified by her favorite green Converse shoes after she was shot and killed.

“These are the same green Converse on her feet that turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting, how about that?” said Mr McConaughey as he slammed the lectern in frustration.

Camila Alves McConaughey, the actor’s wife, also grew emotional as she held the small shoes in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Tuesday.

He also asked emotionally, “How can we make these lives matter?”

Mr McConaughey, who has publicly flirted with running for governor in the Lone Star state, visited Capitol Hill on Monday, the same day he penned an op-ed column calling for stricter gun control in the US.

In his op-ed, Mr McConaughey called for background checks, age minimums for gun ownership and mandatory waiting periods before the purchase of assault rifles as measures that could effectively diminish incidences of mass shootings in America. He also wrote with urgency about the need for more resources dedicated to mental health care.