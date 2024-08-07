Maui wildfire survivor fears $4bn settlement will hide accountability

Support truly

Those impacted by the rampant wildfires that devastated Maui, Hawaii last year can expect to receive some compensation soon thanks to a $4bn settlement – but some fear it could absolve those who should be held responsible.

On Friday, plaintiffs and defendants in the lawsuit came to a proposed agreement in which Hawaiin Electric, the largest electricity supplier in the state, would pay $1.99bn of the settlement. But the terms of the settlement do not include an admission of liability.

News of the settlement is a relief for the more than 10,000 people impacted by the wildfires that ravaged Maui last August. Thousands of homes and businesses were burned across the more than 6,000 acres of land the fires impacted. More than 100 people were killed.

But for some, like Lahaina resident Sanford Hill, there are fears that the settlement will provide much-needed relief without holding those responsible accountable.

“They want to settle this before the [attorney general’s] report comes out, the next one they want to settle before the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm’s] report comes out. Before the truth comes out,” Hill told Hawaii News Now.

An aerial view of the recovering historic banyan tree and surrounding area located in Lahaina shows the devastation caused by rampant wildfires last August ( Getty Images )

Two separate investigations, one led by the Hawaii attorney general’s office and another by the ATF, are currently probing the cause of the fires.

Although the exact cause is still under investigation, many accused Hawaiian Electric of contributing to the fires by not turning off their power despite warnings of fire risks due to dry conditions and strong winds.

Sanford Hill, a resident of Lahaina, told ‘Hawaii News Now’ he was skeptical of the Maui wildfire settlement ( Hawaii News Now )

Last year, videos of downed power lines alighting dried vegetation circulated social media, escalating accusations.

Other factors contributed to the mass tragedy. Many residents reported not receiving an emergency alert telling them to evacuate the area due to failed cell phone service. Other reports accused firefighters of failing to completely extinguish one of the original fires.

Ultimately, residents in Lahaina, an area of Maui, found themselves cornered, between raging fires that blocked off access to the rest of the island and the ocean. Some were forced to flee into the ocean and watch as the fires tore through their home.

Survivors of the fires who lost their homes and belongings hoped compensation would come quickly but large settlements of this nature typically take years to finalize.

A volunteer from Samaritan's Purse helps a daughter search for family items in the rubble of her mother's home destroyed in the wildfires ( Getty Images )

The proposed agreement happened much faster than expected. Shelee Kimura, the president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric said in a press release that the resolution was met to avoid “added challenges and divisiveness of the litigation process”

“Hawaiian Electric’s commitment to our communities is unwavering, and we are resolved to be here for Lahaina for as long as it takes. Our objective is to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again and we mahalo many partners who are working with us shoulder to shoulder to ensure Hawaii’s communities are safe and resilient,” Kimura said.