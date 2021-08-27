First US victim of Kabul terror attack named

A US Navy hospital corpsman from northeast Ohio has been identified as one of the 12 US service members killed in an attack by the ISIS-K terror organisation outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The attack left 13 Americans and 95 Afghans dead.

Max Soviak is the first of the 13 service members killed to be named. Mr Soviak was a US Navy hospital corpsman, who often deploy alongside Marines as medics. The other 11 service members killed were US Marines.

Edison School District near Sandusky, Ohio, issued a statement announcing Mr Soviak's death. He graduated from the district in 2017.

A woman named Marilyn Soviak claiming to be the man's sister posted a memorial message on Instagram.

"I’ve never been one for politics and i’m not going to start now. What I will say is that my beautiful, intelligent, beat-to-the-sound of his own drum, annoying, charming baby brother was killed yesterday helping to save lives," she wrote.