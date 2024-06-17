Man who threatened to kill Congresswoman Maxine Waters sentenced to prison
A federal judge said Brian Gaherty targeted California lawmaker because she is Black
A Texas man who threatened to kill Representative Maxine Waters because she is Black has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison with a hate crime enhancement.
Brian Gaherty will spend 33 months in federal prison and pay a $10,000 fine after threatening to kill the California congresswoman two years ago, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office, Central District of California. US District Judge Robert Klausner handed Gaherty a hate crime enhancement after finding he specifically targeted Waters because of her race.
The sentence comes after Gaherty pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a US official in January, admitting he threatened Gaherty multiple times from August to November 2022.
In August 2022, prosecutors say Gaherty threatened to “put a cap” between the congresswoman’s eyes,” “cut [her] throat” and “stomp” her. Gaherty also said Waters “better move” because he and his “boys in the area” had a “contract” on her life, prosecutors claim.
Prosecutors say police contacted Gaherty in October warning him to stop. Then, a month later, Gaherty left Waters two voicemails. In the messages, he threatened to meet her “on the street” and “get in her face,” prosecutors say.
“You f***** up man,” Gaherty said in a voicemail, according to the indictment. “You snitch m***********. Now we gotta come over here and take care of our f****** business.”
“Threats to harm or kill elected officials are anathema to our nation’s values and must not – and will not – be tolerated,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in the statement.
The Independent has contacted Waters and Gaherty’s attorney for comment.
