Trump should be investigated over Capitol riot, senior Democrat says: 'Follow the money'

US Rep Maxine Waters has called for former President Donald Trump and his presidential campaign to be investigated over his involvement in the insurrection at the Capitol.

The congresswoman, who represents California’s 43rd District, made these demands on Twitter in response to her trending on the site following her appearance on CNN, where she called the decision to not investigate the events on that day “unconscionable”.

She tweeted: “Logged on to Twitter only to see that my haters have me trending again! Does the truth make you that mad? I’ll say it again: Trump and his campaign must be investigated for the January 6th insurrection. Follow the money!”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi proposed a commission to look into the events around the storming of the legislative building, modelled after the panel that investigated the 9/11 terror attack. Senate Republicans ultimately rejected to creation of an investigative commission.

This was despite Trump’s second impeachment for inciting of violence in the storming of the Capitol, which took place during the Senate’s certification of his successor President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Five people died as a result, including protesters and law enforcement. Federal investigators have charged more than 520 people in connection to their participation in the riot.

She continued: “Take a look at all of the people listed on the National Park Service permit for the January 6 rally that led to the attack on the Capitol. It should be concerning that FEC reports show the Trump Campaign, at some point, paid over $2.7 MILLION to people who helped organize Jan. 6!”

Documents seen by the AP state that former staffers of the Trump campaign helped organise the “Save America” rally, which preceded the insurrection. The permit states that the official hosts were “Women For America First”, who hold no formal association with the Trump campaign.

The Trump Campaign issued a denial to the allegations in the records, saying in a statement to the AP that “it did not organise, operate or finance the event” and if anyone from the campaign did attend “they did not do so at the direction of the Trump campaign”.

Rep Waters’ tweeting continued: “We need to investigate who funded the January 6 rally, who helped pay to bus people into Washington, D.C., the role of shell companies, and so much more. If Republicans have nothing to hide, then let’s investigate and follow the money through a January 6 Commission now!”