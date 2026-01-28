Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prosecutors have accused a senior aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams of accepting diamond earrings from two real estate developers, subsequently pressuring city regulators to expedite their construction projects despite significant safety concerns.

New details regarding one of several alleged bribery schemes involving Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a close confidant of Mayor Adams and once the second-most powerful figure in city government, emerged in court papers filed by Manhattan prosecutors on Tuesday.

Lewis-Martin resigned in late 2024, shortly before she and her son were charged with receiving over $100,000 in bribes from developers Raizada Vaid and Mayank Dwivedi.

All four have entered not guilty pleas.

Lewis-Martin faced a separate set of bribery charges in August, alleging she exchanged political favors – including canceling a planned bike lane and directing shelter contracts towards a preferred developer – for cash, home renovations, and even a speaking role on the television series "Godfather of Harlem." She has also pleaded not guilty to these allegations.

An attorney representing Lewis-Martin has consistently maintained that her actions were merely aimed at assisting constituents in navigating bureaucratic hurdles.

The latest filing expands upon the initial charges brought against Lewis-Martin and her son, Glenn D. Martin II, who performs under the stage name DJ Suave Luciano.

According to the new court documents, Lewis-Martin received a pair of 2-carat diamond earrings, valued at approximately $3,000, from Vaid and Dwivedi in 2022, shortly after meeting with them.

Prosecutors allege that Lewis-Martin put pressure on city regulators to accelerate approvals for the developers’ projects after receiving the earrings ( Steven Hirsch )

Prosecutors allege that Lewis-Martin then exerted pressure on city regulators to accelerate approvals for the developers’ projects.

In one instance, she reportedly urged the acting commissioner of the Department of Buildings to approve the proposed renovation of a Manhattan hotel owned by Vaid, despite "legitimate safety concerns" raised by building inspectors.

Following the city regulators' agreement to expedite the application, Lewis-Martin allegedly texted her son, indicating that Vaid would have him "completely covered. You(r) fashion line is 100 percent." The court filing also states that Vaid promised to assist Martin II in opening a Chick-fil-A franchise.

In an email, Lewis-Martin’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, criticized the length of the filing without addressing its substance. He stated: "We look forward to submitting our robust reply to the prosecutor’s desperate 170 page answer to our motion to dismiss. It is the longest answer to a motion we have ever seen and that speaks volumes about their insecurity in their case."

Inquiries made to the attorneys for Martin II, Vaid, and Dwivedi received no response.

The case against Lewis-Martin, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, first surfaced amidst a period of overlapping scandals for the Adams administration. It is distinct from Mayor Adams’ own federal corruption charges, which were dismissed last year by the Justice Department. Mayor Adams is not accused of any wrongdoing in Lewis-Martin's case.

A spokesperson for Mayor Adams did not respond to an inquiry regarding the latest allegations against Ms Lewis-Martin.