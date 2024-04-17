Watch live: Schumer expected to dismiss impeachment of Mayorkas

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Chuck Schumer is expected to make clear his plan to bury without a trial the Republican House of Representatives' impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday, 17 April.

The impeachment effort hinges on two articles: one accusing the Department of Homeland Security secretary of disregarding the law by allegedly not enforcing US immigration legislation, and a second accusing him of abusing public trust.

It has not gained any Democratic vote in the House and is not expected to do any better in the Senate.

Impeachment would only occur with the vote of two-thirds of the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats by a slim margin.

The impeachment trial will open on Wednesday afternoon, in which Democrats are expected to dismiss or table the two impeachment articles.

Some moderate Republicans, with a view that Mayorkas has not risen to the level of impeachment, have expressed a willingness to table the articles after some debate.