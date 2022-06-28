Pelosi explains why she ‘elbowed’ Republican congresswoman’s young daughter

House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson has insisted that the media misrepresented a video of her allegedly elbowing the young daughter of Republican representative Mayra Flores during a photo-op of her swearing-in ceremony last week.

The spokesperson said that she was merely trying to make sure the little girl “wouldn’t be hidden.”

In a video that was shared widely, the top Democrat could be seen elbowing Ms Flores’ young daughter as Ms Pelosi motions with her hand for other people to join the photo.

Ms Flores, 36, was elected to represent Texas’ 35th Congressional District — becoming the first Mexican-born woman to be sworn into Congress.

“It’s sad to see ‘news outlets’ that know better misrepresent the Speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family,” Ms Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted.

The spokesperson then shared additional footage that showed the Democrat “graciously greeting Rep Flores’ children and telling them about the room they are in.”

Rep Flores had retweeted the video of Pelosi on Sunday and said: “I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen.”

She continued: “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

The video attracted a lot of criticism. TV show host Benny Johnson wrote on Twitter: “Nancy Pelosi ELBOWS the little daughter of new GOP Congresswoman Mayra Flores — what a witch.”

A user commented on Rep Flores’ tweet: “Congresswoman Flores, your family, especially your precious kids deserved to be in the picture without being shoved around. You earned this for your family! I am sorry this happened to her - she handled it well! The apple doesn’t fall far away from the tree.”