Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backtracked on his previous criticism about Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, saying he has “great confidence” in the former television host and physician.

Mr McConnell had said earlier this month that Republicans had a better chance of flipping the House than the Senate.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said.

But on Friday, Mr McConnelll hosted a number of Republican Senate nominees, including Dr Oz, Representative Ted Budd in North Carolina and former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker of Georgia.

“I have great confidence. I think Oz has a great shot at winning,” Mr McConnell said on Monday, according to The Hill. “I don’t think I would have had him here if I didn’t think that.”

Dr Oz narrowly won his Republican primary against former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick and Kathy Barnette after former president Donald Trump endorsed him. He is currently running against Pennsylvania Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

Mr Fetterman has consistently led his Republican opponent in the polls. A recent Franklin & Marshall survey found Mr Fetterman beating Dr Oz by 13 points.

Furthermore, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report recently changed its rating for Pennsylvania’s Senate race from “Toss Up” to “Lean Democratic”.

Dr Oz has criticised Mr Fetterman for being soft on crime after being relentlessly criticised by the Democratic nominee for living in neighbouring New Jersey.

Mr Trump will campaign with Dr Oz and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden visited the city on Tuesday and advocated for Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s gubernatorial campaign and Mr Fetterman’s campaign, though he mixed up their races.

“Elect the attorney general to the Senate, elect that big ol’ boy to be governor,” he said.