Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was inundated with texts from members of Congress, Fox News hosts, and even Donald Trump Jr as the Capitol riot unfolded urging the top aide to spur Donald Trump to action.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack revealed text messages received by Mr Meadows during the riot on Monday as it unanimously moved to support a contempt of Congress charge for Mr Meadows, who ceased cooperation with the panel after turning over the texts.

In the texts, lawmakers described an “armed standoff” outside of the door to the floor of the House of Representatives, while the president’s eldest son and longtime campaign surrogate pleaded with Mr Meadows: “He’s got to condemn this ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

"He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand,” added Mr Trump Jr.

At the hearing on Monday, lawmakers berated Mr Meadows repeatedly for ceasing his cooperation seemingly at random while discussing much of his experiences in a memoir, The Chief’s Chief, which published last week.

“Mark Meadows has committed a crime. In this case, a premeditated one,” said Rep Adam Kinzinger, one of the committee’s two GOP members.

