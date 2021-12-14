Donald Trump’s Bible photo op was Ivanka’s idea, new book claims

Donald Trump’s highly criticised Bible photo-op at St John’s Church last summer was his daughter Ivanka Trump’s idea, according to a new book by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The photo op took place on 1 June 2020, during nationwide anti-racist protests in solidarity for Black Lives Matter, following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

During protests, a small fire broke out in the church’s basement and caused damage to the nursery. Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka suggested that a photoshoot at the church would signal that “law and order would prevail,” and send a “message to people of faith”.

Ivanka Trump also suggested that her father “lead a group of his closest aides and advisors over to St John’s Church,” wrote Mr Meadows in The Chief's Chief, released on 7 December, according to Religion News Service.

“It didn’t surprise me that of all the historic buildings standing around Lafayette Square, these rioters would go after a sacred house of worship,” Mr Meadows states in his book. “It all seemed terribly on-brand for them.”

Before the photoshoot, which saw the president standing in front the St John’s Church sign holding a copy of the Bible, the authorities tear-gassed peaceful demonstrators in Lafayette Park. Eleven minutes later, Mr Trump walked through the park to the church. Among those cleared from the area was a priest and a seminarian.

The removal of demonstrators was seen as an affront to the First Amendment right to freedom of assembly.

“I’ve never been more ashamed. I’m really honestly disgusted. I’m sick to my stomach. And they’re all celebrating it. They’re very very proud of themselves,” said a senior White House official to Axios, after the event.

But The Interior Department’s watchdog later claimed that police violently removing protesters in June 2020 was to allow a contractor to install security fencing. However, the watchdog said the police were at fault for failing to give dispersal warnings to protesters.

Due to its proximity to the White House, St John’s has been visited by every sitting president since it was built in 1816 and is referred to as the “church of the presidents”.