Meghan McCain hits out as Kamala Harris visits father’s memorial in Hanoi : ‘Honour my dad by helping Afghans’

Meghan McCain took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday after the latter lay a wreath for her late father, Sen John McCain, at a memorial for the senator in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking the location where he was shot down during the Vietnam War.

The conservative talk show host who left The View earlier this year told Ms Harris in a tweet on Thursday that the way to honour her father’s passing would be to ensure that “every single” American and Afghan who aided US forces during the nearly 20-year occupation were safe from the Taliban.

“If you want to honor my dads legacy on this anniversary of his death - you would spend every second making sure every single American and Afghan ally is out of harms way,” tweeted Ms McCain.

“He was nothing if not someone who understood sacrifice and loyalty to the people he served with,” she added.

Her remark, which did not specifically mention Ms Harris, nevertheless came just hours after Ms Harris was seen in videos laying a wreath on the ground at the memorial in a pounding rainstorm while an aide held an umbrella overhead.

More follows...