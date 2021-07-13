Former Fox News anchor and journalist Megyn Kelly is facing criticism for claiming that US media exaggerated the 6 January riot.

Ms Kelly told Chrissie Mayr, a guest on her “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Monday, that “there is no question” the media exaggerated the events of the 6 January Capitol riot as “much worse than it actually was”.

Ms Mayr told the host she “was there” on 6 January and was “blown away by how, like, inaccurate the media coverage is”, without mentioning the five people who were killed.

She added: “At this point, it’s like I don’t want to listen to anybody’s thoughts on the 6th unless they were like there, like physically there, because it was so, like, not a big deal.”

Ms Kelly agreed with the comedian and said: "There is no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was”.

The host’s former network, Fox News, has often downplayed the events of 6 January, and has opposed calls from Democrats for an investigatory committee into the riot.

It has also continued to support former President Donald Trump, who was accused on Sunday of “rewriting history” and of praising rioters, including Ashli Babbitt, who was shot inside Congress by a Capitol officer after she had broken-in.

Ms Kelly added of the riot: “We've all seen the video of people like screaming in the face of cops, being totally disparaging, and defecating on the floor of the US Capitol.”

She added that law enforcement and lawmakers were afraid but “Not like, 'I need therapy for the rest of my life,' afraid”, in what appeared to be aimed at Democrats including Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, Mediate reported.

On Twitter, critics accused Ms Kelly of twisting the truth and of ignoring facts.

“Megyn Kelly saying the media made January 6th look worse than it actually was is right on brand. This is coming from the same person that said Jesus was white,” wrote activist Malynda Hale. “People like her often like to rewrite history so the worst of situations seem like a birthday party. Not surprised.”

“Imagine Megyn Kelly was in the Capitol on January 6th. She would have barricaded the Senate Floor doors with White Santa's sled,” another wrote.

The FBI have so far arrested over 500 individuals in connection to the riot, with two sentenced and the rest waiting for trial.