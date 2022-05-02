Columbia University removes mentions of Mehmet Oz from website
Mr Oz still holds the title of “special lecturer” at Columbia University’s medical school
The website of Columbia University Medical Centre stopped hosting personal pages for Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz in January after a news report erroneously stated that the hospital had distanced itself from him by chancing his title to “professor emeritus”.
According to The Daily Beast, an incorrect 12 January report in HuffPost which alleged the change in title to have happened in January (his title had actually changed in 2018) prompted Columbia to remove Mr Oz’s biography from the site and modify pages which mentioned him so they no longer linked to the defunct profile page.
Mr Oz, who was once a professor at Columbia’s medical school and served as vice-chair of the school’s surgery department, stopped seeing patients in 2018, but still has an office at Columbia and is listed in the school’s directory as a “special lecturer”.
Once a renowned cardiothoratic surgeon and heart transplant specialist, Mr Oz has long been the subject of controversy. In 2015, a group of the country’s top medical professionals asked Columbia to cut ties with him, citing his “disdain for science and for evidence-based medicine, as well as baseless and relentless opposition to the genetic engineering of food crops”.
The group also accused him of having “manifested an egregious lack of integrity by promoting quack treatments and cures in the interest of personal financial gain”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies