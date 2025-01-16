Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed actors Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight to be his “special ambassadors” to Hollywood, calling it a “great but very troubled place.”

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. “These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest,” he added. “It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

The positions ar not officials government positions, and Hollywood is part of the U.S. so its unclear exactly what the three will do as “special amabassadors.”

open image in gallery President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone onstage at the America First Policy Institute Gala. He is one of three movie stars appointed to serve as Trump’s envoys to Hollywood ( Getty Images )

During an event at Mar-a-Lago last month, Gibson called the Biden administration, “four years of thinly veiled Marxism.” He added that the new Trump administration would lead to “a four-year grace period.”

“We’ll see how much this administration can claw back from the Philistines,” Gibson said, according to The Daily Beast.

While introducing Trump at the America First Policy Gala in November last year, also hosted at Mar-a-Lago, Stallone called Trump the “second George Washington.”

Comparing his character Rocky to Trump, Stallone said, “This man was going to go through a metamorphosis and change lives, just like President Trump,” according to USA Today.

open image in gallery Jon Voight and Mel Gibson will be the other two ‘special ambassadors’ to Hollywood ( Getty )

open image in gallery During an event at Mar-a-Lago last month, Gibson called the Biden administration, “four years of thinly veiled Marxism” ( Getty )

“We’re in the presence of a really mythical character … Nobody in the world could’ve pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe,” he said just over a week after Trump’s election victory.

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world,” Stallone said during the November 14 event. “Because without him, you can imagine what the world would look like. Guess what, we got the second George Washington.”

Voight has backed a number of Republican politicians in the last several years, including Trump. After Trump’s Access Hollywood comments about grabbing women by their genitals surfaced in 2016, Voight defended Trump, saying that he wasn’t aware of “too many men who haven’t expressed some sort of similar sexual terms towards women.”

In 2017, the Oscar-winning actor added that he didn’t know “if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr. Trump, whose only desire was to make America great again.”

Two years later, in 2019, Voight called Trump the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Voight also supported Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, saying that it was a “battle of righteousness versus Satan.”