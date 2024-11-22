Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Melania Trump and Robert F Kennedy Jr have reportedly joined forces for a new campaign: to improve Donald Trump’s diet.

The president-elect’s penchant for fast food is no secret, with his 2,400-calorie McDonald’s order of choice consisting of two Big Macs and two Fillet-O-Fish, washed down with a chocolate milkshake.

He even sported an apron and worked a short shift on the fryer at a Golden Arches last month while on the campaign trail.

Now, the incoming first lady and Trump’s pick as Health and Human Services secretary are said to be “ganging up” on the president-elect in a bid to urge him swap out his French fries for French beans.

“RFK Jr. and Melania are ‘ganging up’ on the President-elect to eat in a more heathy way,” a source told Page Six.

“Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies for energy and to improve his overall well-being.”

Melania is said to have taken a more hands on approach to improving her husband’s nutrition, “cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron,” the source said.

open image in gallery Donald Trump (seen during a campaign stop at McDonald’s in October) is being lobbied by his wife and HHS pick to ditch the fast food ( Getty Images )

“She’s also encouraging him to make healthier choices.”

They added: “Melania famously watches every bite she takes… She has also guided their son’s eating habits since he was a toddler.”

However, another Trumpworld insider refuted the idea as “nonsense.”

“Trump eats whatever he wants,” they told the outlet.

RFK Jr was tapped by Trump to be America’s top health official last week, placing him in charge of the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control.

open image in gallery Trump with wife Melania and son Barron as he declared victory in the election on November 6. Melania is said to be ‘cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron’ ( REUTERS )

The former independent presidential candidate has already taken aim at processed foods in school lunches and pledged to get toxic chemicals out of the food supply, pushing his MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) mandate.

Despite his abhorrence of junk food – previously calling meals on Trump’s plane “just poison” with the choice of only “KFC or Big Macs” – RFK Jr was snapped in a photo on Trump Force One last week, posing with the president-elect, Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr, a Big Mac, fries and Coke.

A source told Page Six that the photo-op was Trump, his eldest son, and “First Buddy” playing “a joke” on RFK Jr.

“RFK Jr. is all about healthy living and no processed foods. He hates fast food. He probably didn’t eat it,” they added.