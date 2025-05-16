Bronze statue of Melania Trump in her hometown hacked off at the ankles and stolen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bronze statue of First Lady Melania Trump in her Slovenian hometown has been vandalized and stolen.

The statue, unveiled in Sevnica five years ago during her husband’s first term, was hacked off at the ankles before it disappeared Tuesday, Slovakian police said.

“A theft was reported on May 13, and immediately police officers visited the crime scene and launched an investigation,' police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik Rangus said.

open image in gallery The bronze statue was created after an original wooden statue was torched down in 2020 ( AFP/Getty )

The life-size sculpture was created after a previous wooden statue, created by local artist Aleš Župevc, was torched in July 2020. That piece was cut from the trunk of a linden tree, and depicted Melania in a dress similar to her outfit at Trump’s first presidential inauguration in 2017.

Brad Downey, the conceptual artist behind the bronze replacement, is originally from Kentucky. He previously told The Guardian that the replica statue was motivated by “frustrations with the policies of my birth country.”

“On the one hand we have people being held in cages on the US border with Mexico, on the other, in what is to me a clear contradiction, we have a first lady who is the first ever for whom English is not her mother tongue, whose US citizenship was fast-tracked on a visa reserved for immigrants with extraordinary ability,” he said in 2020. “I felt I could isolate this contradiction and make a portrait of it.”

open image in gallery Melania sported a blue dress for Trump’s inauguration in 2017, a look which the stolen statue was loosely based upon ( AP )

Melania was born Melanija Knavs in Sevnica, a small town in the foothills of the Alps with a population of roughly 17,000 people. She moved to the U.S in the 1990s pursue a modeling career, meeting her future husband Donald Trump in 1998.

The statue theft comes days after biographer Michael Wolff claimed that Trump and his wife were living in a “separated” marriage, after reports suggested she had spent less than two weeks at the White House since the president’s inauguration.