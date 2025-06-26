Jasmine Crockett fumes over Melania’s ‘Einstein visa’ and shreds the first lady’s modeling career
‘It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here,’ the Democrat says, ridiculing the first lady’s U.S. citizenship
Melania Trump’s “Einstein visa” status, modeling career, and marriage became the focal point of a heated House hearing on restoring integrity in the visa process.
Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett shredded the Trump administration's mass deportation policies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, accusing the government of “snatching” visas off legal citizens and imposing travel bans.
The 44-year-old Democrat challenged her Republican colleagues on the Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Subcommittee, questioning why they weren’t concerned about a lack of integrity “when it comes to the president’s family.”
Crockett placed the elusive first lady under the spotlight, who moved to the U.S. after having an EB-1 visa approved. Nicknamed the “Einstein visa,” the document is typically reserved for individuals who have won a Pulitzer, Oscar, or Olympic award, as well as those highly acclaimed in their field, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
“Let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa,” Crockett said.
“You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics,” she continued.
“Last time I checked the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt.”
Three years after meeting the president at New York’s Kit Kat Club, Melania moved to the U.S. on her EB-1 visa. She eventually became a U.S. citizen in July 2006.
At a time when the president is railing against immigrants and directing ICE officials to enact raids across the country, questions have once again been raised about Melania’s suitability for the extraordinary ability category.
Crockett rattled off a list of iconic 1990s supermodels and argued that the Slovenian-born runway star didn’t belong in the same league.
“Melania, the first lady, a model – and when I say model, I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell-level – applied for and was given an EB1 visa,” the congresswoman continued.
“It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here.”
Alex Nowrasteh, Vice President for Economic and Social Policy Studies, who bore witness to Wednesday’s hearing, chimed in to “defend” the first lady.
“I also want to defend Melania real quick,” he said. “Not everybody could marry Donald Trump and I think that's quite an achievement. So I think she deserves credit for that. Nobody up here could have done it!”
“You sure are right,” Crockett sneered. “I couldn’t have done it.”
