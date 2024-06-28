Jump to content

Melania Trump breaks with tradition by skipping presidential debate

Melania Trump was not with her husband when he landed in Atlanta, Georgia

Katie Hawkinson
Friday 28 June 2024 01:44
(The Independent)

Melania Trump will break a long-standing tradition by not attending the 2024 presidential debate on Thursday evening.

Donald Trump’s wife was nowhere to be seen when he de-boarded his plane in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of his first debate against President Joe Biden since 2020. Now, it is confirmed she will not be attending the debate to support her husband, CNN reports.

The former president’s wife has been largely absent from his 2024 presidential campaign. She has already missed key events, including the kickoff of the 2024 election in Iowa and her husband’s Super Tuesday victory party. Melania also did not attend a single day of Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan.

Melania was most recently seen at Barron Trump’s high school graduation in May. She also attended a campaign event in April with the Log Cabin Republicans, which describes itself as “the nation’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies.”

