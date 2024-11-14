Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former and incoming first lady Melania Trump is selling a digital photo collection on her website ahead of the holiday season.

The set is called “On the Move” and shows different parts of President-Elect Donald Trump’s wife in a variety of settings. “From her office and the campaign trail to her home,” a description on the website states. The photos were taken by Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux and “offer a poignant glimpse into her fast-moving life.”

The sets are selling for $195 apiece. They come with 16 exclusive digital images, Melania Trump’s office said in a statement about the product. One photo shows the Slovenian-born former model standing in front of a jet with a landing strip reading “MELANIA” and holding black sunglasses in her left hand.

“I am pleased to share my journey — through photographs — with fans and collectors,” the 54-year-old said.

The former first lady – who will take up the role again on January 20 when her husband is sworn in as the 47th president – released her eponymous memoir last month called Melania. She’s previously sold American-themed nonfungible tokens, digital watercolor art and jewelry.

Her husband has made merchandise a key business venture when it comes to connecting with his supporters. The president-elect sells sneakers, hats, books, keychains and flags on his website. Most products range from $16 to $200.

open image in gallery A screenshot of one of Trump’s watches selling for $100,000 ( gettrumpwatches.com )

He’s already capitalizing on his election win by selling apparel reading 45 and 47 to correspond with his presidential terms. Those products, which include a mug, shirts and sweatshirts, range from $28 to $195.

The former president has come under recent fire for selling $100,000 “Swiss-made” watches. Upon their release in September, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Would make a great Christmas Gift. Don’t wait, they will go fast. GET YOUR TRUMP WATCH RIGHT NOW!”

An address for the watchmaker linked back to a Wyoming strip mall next to an H&R Block and a Wendy’s, according to a CNN report, revealing they might not be “Swiss-made” after all.

open image in gallery Donald Trump released a series of digital trading cards, including one of himself in what appears to be a knock-off Ironman suit ( Screenshot / Truth Social / CollectTrumpCards )

It’s unclear if Melania Trump plans to return to the White House. Sources have told various media outlets that it’s unlikely she’ll return full-time, but she will attend high-profile ceremonial events like state dinners. She stood by her husband’s side on election day and held his hand following his victory.

She was not present at the White House when her husband held a meeting with President Joe Biden. In a statement, her office said she would “not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging.”

open image in gallery Donald and Melania Trump on the day of his first inauguration, January 20 2017, with their outgoing predecessors, Barack and Michelle Obama ( Getty Images )

It’s customary for the current president and first lady to host the president-elect and his wife at the White House before move-in day in January. That courtesy was not extended to Biden or his wife, Dr Jill Biden, when they won in 2020. Melania Trump did meet with Michelle Obama in the Yellow Oval Room following her husband’s first win.

Dr Biden is reported to have given the president-elect a handwritten note for his wife in case she wanted to reach out.