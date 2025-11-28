Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melania Trump announced Friday that she has started her own production company, Muse Films, as a controversial $40 million Amazon documentary about the first lady is set to be released next year.

“PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS My new production company. MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026,” she posted on X.

The first lady also shared a 10-second clip, showcasing the company's sleek black and silver “M” logo, set to a soaring soundtrack.

The documentary, Melania, is set to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the days leading up to her husband Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to license the film. It was not immediately clear what role Muse Films would play in the process.

open image in gallery Melania Trump announced Friday that she has created her own production company, Muse Films, and showed off the company’s logo on X ( PA )

The film will be directed by the disgraced director Brett Ratner, who withdrew from Hollywood in 2018 amid the #MeToo movement after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. Ratner has denied allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

The price tag for the documentary was first reported by Puck News earlier this year. Three people familiar with the deal said that the $40 million deal includes the documentary, and a two-to-three-episode follow-up docuseries about the first lady’s life as she splits her time between New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Melania is serving as an executive producer on the documentary. “I had an idea to make a movie, to make a film, about my life,” Melania told Fox & Friends co-host, Ainsley Earhardt, in January.

open image in gallery Filming for the documentary about the first lady began filming last December, after President Trump won the 2024 election ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“My life is incredible. It’s incredibly busy, and I told my agent, you know, ‘I have this idea, so please, you know, go out and make a deal for me,’” she added.

While Melania often avoids the political spotlight, the biographical film has promised viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her life. Viewers hoping to get a peek at President Trump and their son, Barron, can expect brief appearances, according to reports.

Filming for Melania began last December, about a month after Trump was elected.

It remains to be seen how far-reaching the access will be, given that the first lady teased a similar level of transparency in her self-titled memoir that actually revealed very little about her personal life.

open image in gallery The $40 million deal for the documentary was hammered out just before Trump’s inauguration, which was attended by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez

The deal between Melania Trump and Amazon was hammered out late last year, just before Trump’s inauguration.

Around that time, Bezos announced that Amazon would donate $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund. Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, later attended the president’s inauguration.

The documentary Melania is set to be released exclusively in theaters on January 30, 2026. It was not immediately clear when the documentary would be added to Amazon for streaming.