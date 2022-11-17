Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".

Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time.

His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech.

"I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful nation,” Ms Trump told far-right Breitbart News after her husband's announcement.

She added: "His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again.”

"I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterised by peace, love, and security,” she said.

The former president admitted that his wife had a difficult time in the White House during his tenure.

“It hasn’t been a joyride for our great first lady. It hasn’t been a joy ride,” he said as he invited her to stand up and take applause from the crowd at Mar-a-Lago.

He added: “I go home and she says ‘you look angry and upset’ and I say ‘just leave me alone’... it hasn’t been the easiest thing but she has been a great first lady and people love her.”

Ms Trump was seated front and centre with her husband as she shook hands with the front ranks of the audience before his speech.

Although most of the Trump family was present for the 45th president’s campaign launch, his daughter and former adviser Ivanka Trump skipped the event.

In a statement to Fox News, she said: “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honour of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”