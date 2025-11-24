First lady Melania Trump welcomes White House Christmas tree

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Lady Melania Trump officially welcomed this year's White House Christmas tree on Monday.

The concolor fir, sourced from Korson’s Tree Farms in Michigan, arrived in a green horse-drawn carriage, driven by three men in top hats.

"It's a beautiful tree," the first lady said, dressed in a cream-coloured overcoat and dark red gloves.

She circled the carriage for pictures, shaking hands with the driver and a woman accompanying the two Clydesdale horses.

Michigan's Korson's Tree Farms has secured the prestigious 2025 Grand Champion Growers title from the National Christmas Tree Association, marking the first time a farm from the state has achieved this honor since 1985. The tree was personally selected in September by Dale Haney, the White House's superintendent of grounds.

The arrival of the festive centrepiece signals that Melania is soon to unveil her 2025 holiday decorations, an annual event that drew considerable scrutiny during Trump’s first term.

Earlier this year, Melania offered a preview of this year's festive aesthetic in a brief video shared online in October. The clip showed her arranging a gold-themed Christmas display, complete with garlands and various ornaments.

First lady Melania Trump welcoming this year's Christmas tree to the White House ( AP )

The White House Christmas tree is destined for the Blue Room, ahead of public tours resuming in December. These tours, showcasing State Floor decorations, were halted for months due to controversial construction.

Korson, representing the growers, expressed excitement: "We're very excited about the opportunity. We're proud to be able to represent real Christmas tree farmers across the United States and carrying on that tradition of providing a real Christmas tree for the White House."

The family-owned farm began in 1973 and is based in Sidney Township, nearly an hour northeast of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Korson's Tree Farms won the reserve champion title in the 2015 Christmas tree contest, which provided that year's official Christmas tree to the vice president's residence, according to the farm's website.