Things you didn’t know about life in the Trump White House

Melania Trump’s new memoir isn’t exactly brimming full of juicy gossip and anecdotes.

In fact, it does little to unveil the personality of the woman behind the 45th president as she matter-of-factly writes about her life.

Years of that life, however, have been spent in the White House – and the former first lady seems genuinely passionate about the address and its historical preservation.

She also offers up a few fun facts about 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that are likely unknown to most non-residents, from its protocol to history to decoration.

Here are some of the quirky details about life in the White House revealed within the pages of Melania:

Barron Trump was the first little boy living in the White House since JFK Jr

Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron was just ten years old when his father won the 2016 presidential election.

The following June, he moved with his mother and father from their family home in New York to the White House in DC, prompting some necessary design changes, Melania writes in her memoir.

“We initially focused on redecorating a dozen rooms in the private residence, as the existing style was outdated or not to my taste,” she writes.

“Barron’s room was a priority. He was the first young boy to live in the White House since John Kennedy Jr, and the children’s bedrooms had been decorated for girls for about sixty years, so it was important to create a space that suited Barron’s interests.”

Barron, Melania and Donald Trump on the balcony of the White House during the 2017 eclipse ( AFP via Getty Images )

A White House bathroom untouched for more than half a century

Melania, who studied industrial design and architecture, took to the redecorating jobs with gusto – and took on the responsibility of modernizing the famous address while preserving its history and prestige.

“We completed a comprehensive renovation of the Queen’s Bedroom, which had not been updated in many years,” she writes.

“This historic room has hosted important guests such as Queen Elizabeth II and Winston Churchill, but was in need of modernization. The outdated bathroom, untouched since the 1950s, was given a much-needed update.”

Phones are permanently disabled when they enter the White House bunker

Secret Service agents moved the Trumps into the White House bunker during a May 2020 protest over the murder of George Floyd – marking the first time Melania says she was sequestered there.

“I had brought my phones in the hopes of accomplishing some work, but found, to my disappointment, that they did not function so deep underground,” she writes.

“So, we patiently waited. After approximately two hours, Secret Service and law enforcement had brought the situation under control enough for us to be escorted back upstairs. Once back in the residence, I realized that I still had no phone signal, and neither did anyone in my family.

“When I asked, the Secret Service informed me that all phones become permanently inoperative once inside the bunker, as part of a security protocol.”

First Lady Melania Trump walks through the Grand Foyer as she tours Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Work crews have to stop whenever the president is around

In another passage, Melania reveals that workers have to down tools whenever the president is round.

“Undertaking renovations in the White House is never straightforward. The logistics are complex, and the workers’ patience was commendable,” Melania writes.

“For instance, if renovations were underway in the private residence and Donald came home, the crew would have to stop work and leave the area. I could remain, but due to the security protocols, the president could not be present during the work. The crew would pause for as long as needed, sometimes just until Donald finished a phone call, and then seamlessly resumed their tasks. Their unflappable nature in the face of such interruptions was remarkable.’

The ‘Pony Shed’ aka the White House Tennis Pavilion

In the memoir, Melania also reveals the nickname for the White House Tennis Pavilion: the Pony Shed.

“In 2018, I undertook the designing of a new White House Tennis Pavilion,” Melania writes.

“The existing structure, ironically referred to as the Pony Shed, was wholly inadequate. It was important to create a space that not only served its functional purpose but also added to the aesthetic appeal of the White House.

“Preservation was not the goal; we aimed to construct a new and beautiful pavilion that would enhance the overall ambiance of the White House grounds.”