Democrat wins special election for seat formerly held by murdered Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman

Democrat Xp Lee has won a special election for the seat formerly held by Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman, who was murdered in her house alongside her husband and dog in June.

Lee defeated Republican Ruth Bittner in Tuesday’s election to fill the state House seat left by Hortman in a largely Democratic district, restoring a 67-67 tie among lawmakers, the Associated Press reported.

Following his electoral victory, Lee said in a statement shared by local outlet Fox 9, "I am honored to have been elected to represent my neighbors in Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and Coon Rapids. I have never lost sight of the situation that brought us to this moment, and I will work hard every day to carry forward Speaker Melissa Hortman’s legacy.”

In the early morning hours of June 14, Vance Boelter, a Minnesota man disguised as a police officer, drove to the Twin Cities home of Hortman and her husband, Mark, and repeatedly shot the couple, according to federal prosecutors. The Hortman’s beloved dog, Gilbert, was also fatally injured in the shooting, the AP previously reported.

open image in gallery Democrat Xp Lee has won a special election for the seat formerly held by Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman, who was murdered in her house alongside her husband and dog in June ( AP Photo/Mark Vancleave )

Shortly before Boelter, now 58 years old, assassinated Hortman, he drove to the home of state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, and hit the couple with several bullets, federal prosecutors say. The Hoffmans survived the attack.

Boelter was arrested near his rural Minnesota home after a two-day manhunt and faces both state and federal charges related to the attacks.

He pleaded not guilty in federal court last month and is expected to go on trial for his federal charges before his state charges.

The Justice Department said Boelter “put into effect a calculated plan to inflict fear and violence upon Minnesota elected officials and their families.”

Federal prosecutors say handwritten notes were found in Boelter’s car with the names of dozens of Minnesota state and federal elected officials, which included some of their home addresses.

open image in gallery On June 14, Vance Boelter drove to the Twin Cities home of Hortman and her husband, Mark, and repeatedly shot the couple, according to federal prosecutors ( Steven Garcia/Getty Images )

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin congratulated Lee on his electoral victory, saying in a statement shared by multiple outlets, “Xp's commitment to expanding access to education, affordable health care, and good-paying jobs honors the legacy of our dear friend, Speaker Emeritus Melissa Hortman.”

"Across Minnesota, our hearts are still broken by the horrific assassination that stole Melissa and her husband Mark,” Martin continued. “Political violence is a scourge that has taken far too many lives. Enough is enough. It must end now. And in every case, each of us has a responsibility to condemn and reject political violence wherever it rears its head.”

Governor Tim Walz, who plans to call a special legislative session on gun laws, wrote on X Tuesday night, “I’m heartbroken and angry about all the people we lost to gun violence this year. It’s time to ban assault weapons.”