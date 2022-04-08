The Independent raises Melissa Lucio death penalty case before the White House
The White House said it had “nothing to predict” regarding the case of Melissa Lucia, a Texas woman on death row for allegedly murdering her two 2-year-old daughter, after The Independent asked whether President Joe Biden would consider asking Governor Greg Abbott to intervene.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed to Mr Biden’s public position on the death penalty and said she had “nothing to predict” in the case.
“Well, you know the president’s position and view on the death penalty, and there’s an ongoing review at the Department of Justice, at a federal level, this is obviously at a state level. I don’t have anything to predict beyond that.”
More follows ...
