The Independent raises Melissa Lucio death penalty case before the White House

Andrew Feinberg
Friday 08 April 2022 21:24
Comments
<p>Melissa Lucio antes de ser condenada por asesinato y enviada al corredor de la muerte</p>

Melissa Lucio antes de ser condenada por asesinato y enviada al corredor de la muerte

(Melissa Lucio)

The White House said it had “nothing to predict” regarding the case of Melissa Lucia, a Texas woman on death row for allegedly murdering her two 2-year-old daughter, after The Independent asked whether President Joe Biden would consider asking Governor Greg Abbott to intervene.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed to Mr Biden’s public position on the death penalty and said she had “nothing to predict” in the case.

“Well, you know the president’s position and view on the death penalty, and there’s an ongoing review at the Department of Justice, at a federal level, this is obviously at a state level. I don’t have anything to predict beyond that.”

More follows ...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in