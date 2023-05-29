Watch live as Biden marks Memorial Day with visit to Arlington National Cemetery

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden marks Memorial Day with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday 29 May.

The president, along with his wife, Jill Biden, will participate in a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Kamala Harris, the vice president, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also be present.

Mr Biden will then deliver the Memorial Day Address at the 155th National Memorial Day Observance at Memorial Amphitheater.

He speaks less than a day after striking an agreement with Kevin McCarthy to raise the $31.4tn US debt ceiling and avoid a default.

“This is a deal that’s good news for the American people,” the president said at the White House on Sunday night.

He has also strongly urged both chambers to pass his agreement before 5 June, with the Treasury warning the US will run out of money on that date without a deal.

