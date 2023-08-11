Jump to content

Attorney General Garland will appoint special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland says he’s appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election

Lindsay Whitehurst
Friday 11 August 2023 17:24
American Bar Association Garland
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election.

Garland said he is naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president's son, as the special counsel.

Garland said on Tuesday that Weiss told him that “in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a Special Counsel, and he asked to be appointed."

The move is a momentous development from the typically cautious Garland and comes amid a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into Donald Trump, the former president, and President Joe Biden's chief rival in next year's election.

