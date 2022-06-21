US attorney general Merrick Garland visits Ukraine to meet nation’s top prosecutor

‘I’m here to express the unwavering support of the United States for the people of Ukraine,’ Merrick Garland says

Reuters
Tuesday 21 June 2022 15:25
US Attorney General Merrick Garland visited Ukraine on Tuesday where he will discuss efforts to identify, arrest and prosecute those involved in war crimes and other atrocities committed during Russia’s invasion, a Justice Department official said.

Garland is slated to meet with Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the department official told reporters.

Speaking to reporters in Ukraine as he entered the meeting, Garland said: “I’m here to express the unwavering support of the United States for the people of Ukraine in the midst of the unprovoked and unjust Russian invasion.”

“The United States is sending an unmistakable message. There is no place to hide. We will, we and our partners will pursue every avenue available to make sure that those who are responsible for these atrocities are held accountable,” he added.

Garland’s pledge to help assist Ukraine in pursuing war criminals is just one of several steps the Justice Department has taken this year in response to Russia’s attack against Ukraine.

The department also launched a task force known as “KleptoCapture” which is focused on seizing yachts and other luxury assets of Russian oligarchs in a bid to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, the U.S. took possession of a superyacht seized in Fiji a month earlier that is believed to be owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

