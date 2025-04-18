Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 19-year-old Venezuelan living in New York City was arrested by federal immigration authorities and deported to El Salvador despite officers realizing he was the wrong target, according to his family.

Bronx teenager Merwil Gutierrez was among more than 200 other Venezuelans deported from the U.S. to a Salvadoran prison under President Donald Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act, which labeled alleged Tren de Aragua gang members “alien enemies” who can be summarily removed from the country.

Gutierrez has no criminal history or gang ties, his family and attorney told Documented, an immigration-focused nonprofit news outlet in New York.

His father says Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents acknowledged that his son was “not the one” when they arrested him just steps away from his apartment on February 24

“The officers grabbed him and two other boys right at the entrance to our building. One said: ‘No, he’s not the one,’ like they were looking for someone else. But the other said: ‘Take him anyway,’” the elder Gutierrez told Documented.

“I feel like my son was kidnapped,” he told the outlet.

open image in gallery A 19-year-old living in New York City was arrested by federal agents for deportation despite their realization he was the wrong target, his family says ( REUTERS )

Immigration attorney William Parra with Inmigracin Al Día told Documented that “Merwil was detained for hanging out with friends and was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“ICE was not looking for him, nor is there any evidence whatsoever that Merwil was in any gang,” he added.

The Independent has requested comment from ICE.

The family made the arduous journey from Venezuela to seek asylum in the United States in 2023.

“The Gutierrez family entered the United States legally as asylum seekers from Venezuela, only to be subjected to the same type of authoritarian cruelty they fled from,” New York state Senator Gustavo Rivera said in a statement.

“Merwil Gutierrez has been disappeared by the American government to a prison in El Salvador, thousands of miles from anywhere close to home for him,” he added. “The blatant racial profiling, the disrespect for due process, and the daylight kidnapping of Merwil by ICE is appalling and intolerable, and should be a cause for alarm for all Americans. The administration must right their wrong.”

open image in gallery The Trump administration has deported dozens of men to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center ( REUTERS )

The report of his arrest and removal from the country comes as the Trump administration faces intense legal scrutiny for the wrongful removal of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran father living in Maryland.

Abrego Garcia has spent more than a month inside the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center despite a court order that prevents his removal from the United States for humanitarian reasons. He fled the country as a teenager and was a sheet metal apprentice in Maryland, where he has been living with his wife and 5-year-old child, both U.S. citizens. The couple is also raising two other children from a previous relationship.

The White House and government attorneys have repeatedly admitted that his removal was due to an “administrative error.” But officials are refusing to seek his return and are fighting in court to continue his imprisonment as an alleged member of MS-13, which is designated a foreign terrorist organization. Administration officials argue that supersedes any court order against his removal.

Last week, the Supreme Court ordered the administration to “facilitate” his “release from custody in El Salvador,” noting that officials agreed sending him there was “illegal.”

On Thursday, a three-judge federal appeals court panel in Washington, D.C., said the “government is asserting a right to stash away residents of this country in foreign prisons without the semblance of due process that is the foundation of our constitutional order.”