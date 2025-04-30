Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that her country is taking in an average of 55 foreign nationals every day since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

Just as he did during his first term, Trump has again directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to round up migrants — including those who have been maintaining agreed-upon check-ins with the federal government — and deport them.

Since January 20, the Trump administration has removed 38,757 migrants to Mexico. The majority of those individuals are Mexican nationals, but they aren't the only people Mexico was expecting to care for in the wake of Trump's deportations.

Sheinbaum said her nation has taken in 5,446 foreign nationals for "humanitarian reasons" so far during Trump’s second administration.

That is an average of 55 foreign nationals per day since Trump took office, and is less than what Mexican authorities were anticipating, according to Border Report.

“Fewer are coming because the United States is sending airplanes directly to [the migrants’] countries,” Sheinbaum said. “Most who are coming are Mexicans.”

open image in gallery Temporary shelters built by Mexican authorities meant to house foreign nationals deported from the U.S. ( REUTERS )

Unsurprisingly, the number of encounters U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have reportedly had with migrants since Trump took office has plummeted.

Mexico prepared for a flood of foreign national deportees by building tent shelters in Ciudad Juarez and nine welcome centers, but most sit empty. Trump has deported fewer than 6,000 foreign national migrants to Mexico since taking office, a number well below what Mexican authorities had planned to address.

Trump's deportations — especially those to his toy mega-prison in El Salvador — have been challenged in court, particularly in the high-profile case of a Maryland father who had been wrongfully deported due to a clerical error. Rather than accept responsibility and bring the man home, the Trump administration has insisted the man is a violent criminal affiliated with MS-13.

open image in gallery Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 30 April 2025 ( EPA )

ICE has largely justified its raids and arrests by insisting that the majority of the individuals it targets are violent criminals.

According to the law enforcement agency, it has arrested 66,463 migrants and individuals without US citizenship since Trump took office. It has removed 65,682 of those individuals from the country. ICE insists that three in four of those arrests involve "criminal aliens," including 2,288 gang members, 1,329 accused or convicted sex offenders, and just under 500 convicted or accused murderers.

It's worth noting that ICE's definition of "criminal alien" includes individuals who have been accused of a crime rather than just those who have been convicted of crimes.

In addition to those ICE deems criminals, the agency also said it has arrested 1,000 unauthorized workers since Trump came to power and has proposed $1 million in fines against their employers.