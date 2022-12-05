Jump to content

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison for embezzling clients’ money

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 05 December 2022 21:12
(AP)

Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for embezzling millions of dollars of his clients’ money and obstruction.

The disgraced lawyer pleaded guilty earlier this year in Santa Ana, California, to four counts of wire fraud for each client he stole from and one count of obstructing the Internal Revenue Service’s efforts to collect $5m in unpaid payroll tax.

Avenatti, who gained fame for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against Donald Trump, will not start serving it until he has completed a five-year sentence for two separate convictions in New York.

