Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison for embezzling clients’ money
Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for embezzling millions of dollars of his clients’ money and obstruction.
The disgraced lawyer pleaded guilty earlier this year in Santa Ana, California, to four counts of wire fraud for each client he stole from and one count of obstructing the Internal Revenue Service’s efforts to collect $5m in unpaid payroll tax.
Avenatti, who gained fame for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against Donald Trump, will not start serving it until he has completed a five-year sentence for two separate convictions in New York.
