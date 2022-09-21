Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen thanks Letitia James for shout-out at Trump lawsuit announcement

Michael Cohen has become a vocal critic of Mr Trump since spending time in federal prison

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Wednesday 21 September 2022 22:09
Comments
Michael Cohen testimony: 'Trump is a racist'

Michael Cohen, the disbarred attorney for former president Donald Trump who has become a vocal critic of his former boss, thanked New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday after she acknowledged his role in revealing the misconduct that is now the subject of a $250m lawsuit against the Trump Organization.

Ms James’ office is suing Mr Trump, his three eldest children and the collection of eponymous companies that make up his business empire for a quarter-billion dollars and asking a judge to ban the Trumps from serving as corporate officers in the Empire State.

In a press conference to announce the suit, she said the Trump Organization and its representatives made more than 200 false and misleading evaluations of its assets over a 10-year period from 2011 to 2021.

She described the multiple “statements of financial condition” prepared by his former accounting firm – at his direction – as “exaggerated, grossly inflated objectively false, and therefore fraudulent, and illegal”.

Recommended

The New York Attorney General launched the investigation after Mr Cohen, who became widely known as a pugnacious defender of Mr Trump but turned against him after he was indicted for his role in a scheme to disguise a payment the ex-president made to hide an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, told New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that Mr Trump had provided inflated asset valuations to his insurance company during a hearing before the House Oversight Committee.

Ms James noted Mr Cohen’s role in touching off the three-year probe.

“I will remind everyone that this investigation only started after Michael Cohen, the former lawyer, his former lawyer testified before Congress shed light on this misconduct,” she said.

In response, Mr Cohen took to Twitter, writing: “I want to personally thank @TishJames for acknowledging my participation and assistance in bringing accountability to the Mandarin Mussolini”.

He said his “journey to the truth” over the last few years has been “filled with sadness, pain and anger,” but he remarked that the announcement by Ms James “makes it [all] worth it”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in