Michelle Obama shares tribute to ‘the one and only’ Barack Obama on Fathers’ Day

Former first lady Michelle Obama has shared a Fathers’ Day post honouring her husband Barack Obama.

Posting to social media on Sunday, Michelle wrote: ““Happy #FathersDay to all the dads out there — especially the one and only @BarackObama! Our daughters couldn’t have asked for a better role model. We’re so lucky to have you in our lives.”

The Obamas have publicly praised one another, and their daughters, on numerous occasions, with the former president most recently commenting in a May interview with James Cordon that he ‘could not be prouder’ of his daughters.

“They have just turned in exceptional young women,” he added. “I could not be prouder of them, not because they’re smart and accomplished, but they’re just kind people.

“They don’t have an attitude, that was what me and Michelle were worried about the most and I write about this in the book, when I talked about running, are we going to end up with weird kids?” he said on The Late Late Show.

“And Michelle and my mother-in-law were very good with saying, ‘Listen, you have to make your own beds, you have to wake yourselves up’.”

Ahead of Fathers’ Day, Michelle also shared a tribute to her own father, Fraser Robinson III, who died in 1991.

“It’s almost #FathersDay, so I’m thinking a lot about my dad: his baritone voice, his laugh that filled up the room, the way he always knew how to set the right mood by spinning up the perfect record,” she wrote on social media, also sharing a picture of herself with her late father.

“My father gave great advice, taught me the value of hard work, encouraged me to ask questions, and always gave me the space to do so. I always thought he was so cool, just look at this photo!

“I’d love to hear about the fathers in your life who’ve helped you become who you are today—what qualities you value in them, what makes them unique, and what the best advice they’ve given you has been.#Fatherhood”