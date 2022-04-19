Michelle Obama’s brother sues Milwaukee school for kicking out his kids
Dispute centers around whether parents went above and beyond to raise concerns
The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama has filed a lawsuit after his young “model student” sons were dismissed from their university prep school following a dispute between his family and school administrators over teachers allegedly using inappropriate language in class.
Craig Robinson and wife Kelly appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday to discuss the lawsuit. According to their court filing, the school dismissed their 9-year-old and 11-year-old after the parents complained to the school about the inappropriate use of racially-charged language like the word “plantation” during classtime.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies