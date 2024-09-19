Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Weeks after sparkling at the Democratic National Convention, former First Lady Michelle Obama was spotted in a Costco hocking her new soda brand.

A now-viral TikTok captured former first lady Michelle Obama touting her new healthy beverage business, Plezi Nutrition, at a Costco in Livermore, California, Tuesday while a crowd of customers surrounded her.

While holding a box of Plezi, Obama can be heard telling a crowd: “This is healthy! This is a healthy drink.” She stood in front of a green Plezi-branded cart that boasted free samples.

The Independent has emailed a representative for Plezi for more information about Obama’s Costco stop.

The company’s website states that the drinks serve as a “worry-free alternative” to water and milk, rivaling sugary sodas and juices amid the country’s “nutrition-related health crisis.”

“It’s got less sugar, less sweetness, and more nutrients like fiber and potassium than you’ll find in many drinks out there,” the site states.

Plezi currently boasts four product offerings: Plezi Fizz, juice boxes, 64-ounce juice bottles and 8-ounce juice bottles.

Plezi Fizz is offered in lemon lime squeeze, cherry limeade, and strawberry lemonade flavors. The drink contains 70 percent less sugar than the leading carbonated soft drinks, according to the company, and has no added sugar.

The company also has a “Kitchen Cabinet,” a group of six experts in nutrition, public health and parenting to guide Plezi’s product development and marketing.

Michelle Obama spotted at a Costco in California promoting her new drink line ( @shakeandstirco2024 / TikTok )

Many TikTok users commented that they were upset they missed seeing Michelle Obama, at a Costco of all places.

“This is my Costco and I wanna cry now,” one commenter said.

Another remarked: “I would have thought I was hallucinating.”

“Damn, I never thought I would miss living in Livermore until now,” yet another wrote.

The Costco sighting comes weeks after the former first lady dazzled at the DNC.

Her speech offered a bright vision for America’s future. “Hope is making a comeback!” the former first lady told the Chicago crowd in August. She also made headlines for taking a jab at Republican nominee Donald Trump, who in July claimed that migrants were taking “Black jobs.”

“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” Obama told the audience, which erupted with laughter.