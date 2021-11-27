Former first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have emerged as favourites for the Democratic nomination in 2024, if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term, a new poll shows.

The Hill-HarrisX poll has the women leading a slew of other likely candidates, including former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Among those candidates, Ms Harris had the most support, with 13 per cent of respondents in the 18-19 November survery saying they would support her. She was closely followed by Ms Obama, who had the backing of 10 per cent of respondents.

This comes despite Ms Obama saying on numerous occasions that she has no plans to run for office. “I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because when you run for higher office, it’s not just you. It’s your whole family,” she said back in 2017, amid speculation about a potential 2020 run.

Other likely candidates in the field – Mr Buttigieg, Mr Bloomberg, Mr Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang and Cory Booker – polled well below the two frontrunners in the poll, with just 5 percent or lower per candidate.

Despite speculation about who may throw their hat into the ring should Mr Biden – who is already the oldest person to be sworn in as president – decide against a 2024 run, it appears he is not ready to pass on the presidential mantle just yet.

Speaking to reporters on Air force One on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Mr Biden’s intention is still to run for a second term in office.

“He is. That’s his intention,” Ms Psaki said.