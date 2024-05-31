Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, dies at 86

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Marian Robinson, the mother of former first lady Michelle Obama, has died at the age of 86.

Her death was confirmed in moving statements by both Michelle and former president Barack Obama.

“My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed,” Michelle Obama wrote on X on Friday. “She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today.”

Barack Obama also wrote: “There was and will be only one Marian Robinson. In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life. And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to her example.”

Marian Lois Shields Robinson was born in 1937, one of seven children raised in a “tiny upstairs apartment” that was “on the red-lined South Side of Chicago,” family members wrote in a statement on Medium.

The family described how Robinson watched her parents face the challenges of racial segregation. Her father, Purnell Shields, was unable to join a union or work for certain construction firms because of the color of his skin.

Marian Robinson joined the Obamas to live in the White House, but tended to avoid the political spotlight. ( Getty Images )

Marian, who studied to be a teacher and later worked as a secretary, married Fraser Robinson and had two children, Craig and Michelle.

Michelle Obama, in a recent Mother’s Day message, recalled her mother as a strong advocate for education, frequently taking the children to the library and encouraging them to learn how to read at a young age. Craig and Michelle would both attend Princeton University, with the latter also getting a law degree from Harvard.

The family described Marian as a steadfast source of support and encouragement, including when Michelle “married a guy crazy enough to go into politics.”

“At every step, as our families went down paths none of us could have predicted, she remained our refuge from the storm, keeping our feet on solid ground,” the family added in its statement. “On Election Night in 2008, when the news broke that Barack would soon shoulder the weight of the world, she was there, holding his hand.”

Robinson joined the Obamas when they moved into the White House and lived with the family through the end of Obama’s second term in 2016, though she was reluctant to step into the political limelight.

“I flat out begged her,” Michelle Obama wrote in her bookThe Light We Carry. “I’d enlisted Craig to further twist her arm...She steadied us all.”

“There were many good and valid reasons that Michelle raised with me, not the least of which was the opportunity to continue spending time with my granddaughters, Malia and Sasha, and to assist in giving them a sense of normalcy that is a priority for both of their parents, as has been from the time Barack began his political career,” Robinson wrote in the foreward to A Game of Character, Craig’s memoir.

At the White House, according to the family, Robinson prefered to spend time with Malia and Sasha, helping out around the house, or chatting with the ushers and butlers who staffed the presidential residence.

“The only guest she made a point of asking to meet was the Pope,” the family recalled in their statement.

Robinson would occasionally sneak out of the White House to buy greeting cards, and would downplay it when people asked if she was related to the first family, telling them, “Oh, I get that a lot.”

She also liked to make visits to take in shows from the president’s box at the Kennedy Center.

She frequently joined the Obamas on international trips during their time in office, visiting countries like Russia, Italy, Ghana, China, South Africa and Botswana.

Prior to her death, the Obamas announced on that they would name an exhibit in the Obama Presidential Center Museum, “Opening the White House,” after Robinson.