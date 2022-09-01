Michigan abortion rights group calls on state Supreme Court to put protections on November ballots
Supporters collected more rhqn 750,000 signatures on a petition to put abortion rights on November ballots. Two Republicans shot it down over a spacing issue
Michigan abortion rights advocates demand that the state’s Supreme Court allow voters to decide on a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine protections for abortion rights in the state.
In a filing on 1 September, Reproductive Freedom for All said a board “abandoned its clear legal duty” by rejecting a petition to put the question on November ballots.
On 31 August, the four-member panel deadlocked on a proposal to put the constitutional amendment on ballots this fall – because of a spacing issue on the petition.
After petitioners collected more than 750,000 signatures, above and beyond the threshold for getting the referendum on the ballot, the two Republican members on the state’s Board of State Canvassers shot it down because a spacing error between words on the petition represented “an egregious error”.
The abortion rights group promoting the ballot measure – which, if approved by Michigan voters, would add abortion rights protections to the state’s constitutions – has now asked the state Supreme Court to reverse the board’s decision.
The board “abandoned its clear legal duty when it declined to qualify the measure to appear on the ballot,” attorneys for Reproductive Freedom for All wrote in their filing on Thursday.
Michigan’s high court will have to act relatively fast; absentee ballots for November elections will be printed and mailed out in coming weeks.
“Given the tight deadlines associated with this case,” Reproductive Freedom for All has asked the court to take action by 7 September.
The group noted that there were no disputes about the number of signatures to get the question on the ballot.
Instead, opponents “resorted to hyperbole” over the spacing of words on the petition, calling the small spaces between some words “gibberish” and “incomprehensible argle-bargle,” the group said.
The group argued that the opponents “are unable to point to a single individual that did not understand” what was on the petition.
This is a developing story
